Buckley man sentenced for part in death of infant son

CADILLAC — Xavier Russell would have been two this past summer, but he never had the chance to celebrate his first birthday.
Recently, the infant’s 26-year-old father, Tyler Keith Russell of Buckley, was sentenced to between 23 months and five years in prison after he pleaded no contest in 28th Circuit Court to attempted involuntary manslaughter in September.
During his recent sentencing, Tyler Russell said in his brief statement that he never hurt his son and that he would say that until the day he dies.
“I loved my son and I don’t think I deserve to be punished like this,” he said. “I have a 5-month-year-old daughter who is still alive and I want to be there for her every day that I can and support her and my family and be there for my family.”
Russell pleaded no contest to attempted involuntary manslaughter for his connection with incidents occurring on Sept. 28, 2019 in Mesick. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
While Russell denied he did anything wrong, the infant’s mother Stephanie Sell gave a victim’s impact statement, while the maternal grandmother, two aunts and a great aunt and great uncle also submitted written statements.
The infant’s mother took little time to get to the point with her comments.
“You took Xavier’s life, first words, and future memories with my family and I. Out of anger and selfishness, lied, and changed your story of what really happened multiple times to the investigators, police and I,” she said. “Still to this day, you tried to cover it up. I’m disgusted and traumatized for what you have done to Xavier.”
As part of his plea, charges of involuntary manslaughter and first-degree child abuse will be dismissed at sentencing. Before the plea, he faced up to life in prison if convicted of the child abuse offense and up to 15 years for the manslaughter offense.
Also as part of the plea, there is an agreement that offense variable 3 in Michigan’s sentencing guidelines will not be scored at 100 at the time of sentencing. The crimes Russell was charged with and the charge he accepted the recent plea for stipulate the 26-year-old killed the infant by shaking him, court records indicate.
On Sept. 28, 2019, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at a Mesick residence, according to an MSP press release.
An 8-week-old infant, Xavier Russell, was transported by ambulance to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the infant died after he arrived at the hospital, police said.
The infant’s autopsy was completed at the Homer Stryker School of Medicine in Kalamazoo. Further tests and studies were completed by a neuropathologist. The manner of death was determined to be a homicide, caused by acute brain and spinal injuries.
Tyler Russell’s attorney Nathan Karnes said he understands the complete sense of heartache and loss. He also understands the frustration Xavier Russell’s mother and family have with the prolonged process. Karnes also said Tyler Russell has shown remorse through all of the proceedings.
Karnes also said his client’s family also is experiencing a similar type of heartache over the loss of the infant child.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said the case was truly a sad case and one, no matter what was done, would have a resolution where no one was happy.
“(The victim) was not a grown man but a child, 7.5 weeks old, whose only crime was crying too much, and he was shaken to death,” Wiggins said.
In addition to jail time, Tyler Russell also was ordered to pay $258 in fines and fees.
