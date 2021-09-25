CADILLAC — Alex Keith Mesler had little to say during his sentencing on his murder conviction Friday in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court, but his actions on June 29, 2020, spoke very loudly to Judge William Fagerman.
Despite defense counsel Geoff Harrison trying to paint a picture of a man who was intelligent, remorseful, and one who acknowledged his acts, Fagerman was not compelled by those arguments. He is charged with murdering Angela Admasian more than a year ago.
Harrison also argued that at the age of 58, the Buckley man likely wouldn’t have the chance to get out until he was in his 80s if Fagerman chose to go at the low end of the sentencing guidelines. He also said the recommendation of a minimum 53-year sentence was “glaringly high.”
Again, Fagerman was not compelled.
Instead, Fagerman opted to sentence Mesler to 55 years to 90 years in prison with 452 days credit for his conviction to second-degree murder. Fagerman also sentenced him as a habitual offender fourth offense. Fagerman said sentences are to serve as punishment and to protect the public and in Mesler’s case the only way that could happen is if he was locked up for the rest of his life.
“The conduct of this murder was simply outrageous,” Fagerman said.
During his allocution and before Fagerman issued his sentence, Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said no matter what he or Harrison said or what sentence the court imposed, nothing would bring Admasian back.
He then proceeded to go over the events of June 29, 2020.
“Mr. Mesler got his tomahawk, went into the home while Ms. Admasian was in her chair. She called 911 and said, ‘He’s right in front of me and he is going to kill me,’” Wiggins said. “He could have turned around and left but instead he viciously attacked her.”
Wiggins said he couldn’t remember the number of attacks, cuts and punctures Admasian sustained. He said Mesler then left the home to smoke a cigarette while Admasian remained bloodied in her chair, then Mesler went back inside.
Wiggins said he couldn’t remember exactly what was said and heard via the still connected 911 call, but it equated to something like, “You are not dead yet. Let me help you.” A few more thumps were heard signifying more attacks with the tomahawk before Wiggins said he calmly went outside to wait for the police.
One of Admasian’s daughters gave a victim’s impact statement.
Joyann Sutphin said in her statement that Mesler deserved to rot in Hell and that even that was too good for him because he deserved worse. She also said while her relationship was not perfect with her mother, she deserved the chance to tell her she loved her, and she will never have the chance to reconcile their relationship.
“We didn’t deserve to lose her like this,” Sutphin said.
When asked if he wanted to speak before he was sentenced, Mesler said, “No your honor. I do not.”
Last month, Mesler pleaded guilty to an added count of second-degree murder for his connection with an incident on June 29, 2020, in Buckley. He also pleaded guilty to a habitual offender fourth offense notice. With the plea, Mesler faced up to life in prison.
As part of the plea, a charge of first-degree murder was dismissed Friday, which carried a maximum penalty of life in prison with no chance of parole. Mesler also had a charge of malicious destruction of fire or police property, a jail security camera, dismissed, which stemmed from his connection with an incident on July 15 in Cadillac at the Wexford County Jail.
During his plea last month, Fagerman asked Mesler if he was pleading guilty to the charge of second-degree murder because he is guilty of the offense. Mesler replied, “Yes, your honor.”
When he was asked to describe the events of June 29, 2020, that made him guilty of second-degree murder, Mesler had trouble describing his actions that day, but eventually did. It was during this time that it was first disclosed the murder weapon Mesler used to kill Admasian was a hatchet or as Mesler described it, a tomahawk.
Mesler was charged on June 30, 2020, with one count of first-degree murder for his connection with an incident on June 29, 2020, in Buckley. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the charge. If convicted, Mesler faced a potential life sentence with no chance of parole.
On June 29, 2020, police said Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from Angela Admasian in a West South Street residence in Buckley who claimed her ex-boyfriend was in her home and threatening her with a weapon. Police at the time did not release the type of weapon used.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, they found Mesler outside on the front porch of the South Street home, and Admasian was inside the residence severely injured and unresponsive. EMS arrived on the scene around 8:40 p.m. on June 29, 2020, and Admasian was declared dead. Mesler was taken into custody without incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.