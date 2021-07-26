Buckley man tentatively scheduled for August trial on murder charges

CADILLAC — A 57-year-old Buckley man is tentatively scheduled to stand trial on a murder charge in August.
Alex Keith Mesler is tentatively scheduled to begin his five-day trial in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court on Aug. 24 but has a final pretrial scheduled on Aug. 6. If the Aug. 24 date remains, the trial is scheduled to occur on Aug. 24 through Aug. 26 and resume on Aug. 31 and conclude on Sept. 1, according to 28th Circuit Court.
Mesler was charged with one count of first-degree murder for his connection with an incident on June 29, 2020, in Buckley. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the charge. If convicted, Mesler faces a potential life sentence with no chance of parole.
The charge in question is an accusation. Mesler is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
During his January arraignment, 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore, Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins and defense counsel Geoff Harrison discussed the potential for the issue of disqualification regarding the new judge presiding over the case. The discussion was started as Elmore was the prosecutor when Mesler was charged in 84th District Court in June 2020.
After a short recess to allow Harrison and Mesler to discuss the topic, the issue of disqualification was waived during the circuit court arraignment and scheduling conference. Wiggins also said he didn’t object to the waiver of disqualification for the January arraignment.
Elmore said after the arraignment and scheduling conference in January, he would have the chief judge, district court judge Audrey Van Alst, look for a replacement judge in the case. If the defense decides to waive the disqualification, Elmore said Harrison will need to let the court know.
The 28th Circuit Court indicated retired judge William Fagerman is presiding over the case and possible trial.
On June 29, 2020, police said Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman in a West South Street residence in Buckley who claimed her ex-boyfriend was in her home and threatening her with a weapon. Police have not released the type of weapon used.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, they found Mesler outside on the front porch of the South Street home, and the woman was inside the residence severely injured and unresponsive. EMS arrived on the scene around 8:40 p.m. on June 29, 2020, and the victim, Angela Admasian, was declared dead. Mesler was taken into custody without incident.
