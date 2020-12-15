Buckley murder case prelim adjourned again

CADILLAC — The preliminary exam in the Buckley murder case was adjourned a second time after a recent change in legal counsel for the defendant, Alex Keith Mesler.
This is the second time the preliminary exam in Wexford County's 84th District Court was adjourned. The first time was on Nov. 9 and was due to issues related to witnesses, according to Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins. Wiggins, however, didn't go into details about those issues.
The case was recently adjourned on Dec. 11 after Mesler's former attorney, Bill Barnett, was released from representation on Dec. 3. The motion earlier this month, made by Barnett, was filed with and heard in district court on Dec. 2. The ordered to release him was entered on Dec. 3. The motion was made due to a conflict Barnett had, but Wiggins had no other comment regarding the conflict.
The recent adjournment was to allow for Mesler's new legal counsel from the Wexford-Missaukee Public Defenders Office time to get up to speed in the case. As of Monday, a new date for the prelim was not scheduled.
Mesler was charged in June with one count of first-degree murder for his connection with an incident on June 29 in Buckley. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the charge. If convicted, Mesler faces a potential life sentence with no chance of parole.
The charge in question is an accusation. The 57-year-old Buckley man is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On June 29, police said Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman in a West South Street residence in Buckley who claimed her ex-boyfriend was in her home and threatening her with a weapon. Police have not released the type of weapon used.
When sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene, they found Mesler outside on the front porch of the South Street home, and the woman was inside the residence severely injured and unresponsive. EMS arrived on the scene around 8:40 p.m. on June 29 and the victim, Angela Admasian, was declared dead. Mesler was taken into custody without incident.
