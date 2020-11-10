CADILLAC — The preliminary exam in the murder case against a 57-year-old Buckley man was adjourned Monday in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Wexford County Cheif Prosecuting Attorney and Prosecuting Attorney-Elect Corey Wiggins said the prelim for Alex Keith Mesler was adjourned due to issues related to witnesses but didn't go into details about those issues. A new date for the prelim has not yet been determined, according to the court.
Mesler's attorney Bill Barnett had no comment regarding the case or Monday's adjournment.
Mesler was charged in June with one count of first-degree murder for his connection with an incident on June 29 in Buckley. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the charge. If convicted, Mesler faces a potential life sentence with no chance of parole.
The charge in question is an accusation. Mesler is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On June 29, police said Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman in a West South Street residence in Buckley who claimed her ex-boyfriend was in her home and threatening her with a weapon. Police have not released the type of weapon used.
When sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene, they found Mesler outside on the front porch of the South Street home, and the woman was inside the residence severely injured and unresponsive. EMS arrived on the scene around 8:40 p.m. on June 29 and the victim, Angela Admasian, was declared dead. Mesler was taken into custody without incident.
