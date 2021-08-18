BUCKLEY — The COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on the Buckley Old Engine Show in 2020, but the show is gassed up and ready to go in 2021.
“It’s kind of a makeup year because we didn’t have last year,” acknowledged John Crofoot, a member of the show and one of the organizers. “We’re going to try to keep everything going.”
Crofoot said all of the profits of the Buckley Old Engine Show go right back into the show to make improvements for subsequent years.
Because last year’s show was called off, spectators haven’t had the chance to see some of those improvements, like spruced up buildings and lawns as well as a set of stairs on one of the steepest hills at the showgrounds.
Organizers will get the opportunity to showcase these improvements at this year’s show, which slated to begin Thursday and last through the weekend.
“We usually have somewhere between 750 and 1,000 tractors and several hundred gas engines,” Crofoot said. “All the trains will be running, everything will be running.”
Though the show itself owns some of the engines (like trains and tractors), exhibitors also bring their engines to the show.
Just how old are the engines? Per the show’s FAQ, farm tractors must be 1976 and older; garden tractors must be 1970 and older; cars and trucks must be 1970 and older.
“This club is not only dedicated to the preservation of antique mechanical equipment and entertaining people at our shows, but to educating newer generations on how our great agricultural and industrial development came to be. When attending our show, if there is anything you don’t understand about the exhibits; please ask a club member; we will be happy to try to answer your question,” the club states on the engine show’s website.
Here are some of the attractions that will be on display at this year’s show: flea market; 1907 1100 HP Snow Engine; hands-on exhibits in the Webber Barn; old time music; woodworking and woodcraft; arts and crafts; more than 1,000 antique tractors; wooden bowl mill; veneer mill; 1800s saw mill; antique cars and trucks; Prony Brake testing; corn shelling and grinding with stone burr mill; popcorn made in a cast iron hog kettle; plowing; rock crusher; shingle mill; four-sided planer; oil well demo building; steam traction engines; more than 600 antique gas and oil engines; foundry making dinner bells; Corliss stationary steam engine; farm animal exhibit; threshing and baling; 1906 cider mill; Buckley tractor driving school; tractor slow race; kids play area and scavenger hunt; and kids tractor pull.
Crofoot said it feels good to be putting on the show once more.
“That’s what we want to do, what we like to do. That’s why we’re club members — because we want to show the past in motion, like we advertise,” Crofoot said. “It’s nice to see people enjoy it.”
The Buckley Old Engine Show is one of the largest of its kind in the nation, Crofoot noted.
The Buckley Old Engine Show is at 6090 W 2 1/2 Road, Buckley. It’s just off of the M-37 curve west of Buckley, with an entrance on North 13 Road. The gate fee for adults is $10 per day or $25 for a four-day pass (kids 15 and under get in free). Primitive camping is available. For more information, see https://www.buckleyoldengineshow.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.