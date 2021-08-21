BUCKLEY — As August comes to an end, visitors from all over are making their way to Buckley for the 54th Annual Old Engine Show.
“We’re one of the biggest tractor and engine shows,” Jim Luper, one of the show organizers, said. “We draw people from all over the place, including Canada.”
With over 50,000 visitors expected throughout the weekend, Luper said not only are they drawing farm folk but people from all walks of life.
“When you think of an antique tractor show or an engine, you think of farm-related people and I think that’s a big part of it,” Luper said. “But we draw every walk of life. Some of the exhibitors we have are doctors and lawyers and, you know, it’s a pretty diverse hobby.”
“And there’s different avenues of. There’s the people who are doing the spinning wheels and stuff, that’s their hobby. Then there’s the antique car people ... and tractor collectors and blacksmith and so it’s a lot of different people that have different interests, but yet it’s one common interest.”
Along with the exhibits, Luper said there are many vendors selling various items, as well as train rides and other family activities.
“The train is always huge,” Luper said. “I think it’s the only place in northern Michigan you can actually ride a steam train, and we have two.”
As the show rolls along, Luper said he always enjoys setting up for the show and seeing everyone enjoying it as well.
“There’s the camaraderie of the members that we all have something in common,” Luper said. “It’s always fun to set up this. I mean, I love the show. It’s all fun.”
The Old Engine Show will run throughout the weekend.
See more photos of the Engine Show on page A7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.