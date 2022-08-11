Buckley Old Engine Show returns for its 55th year

BUCKLEY — Get ready for a tractor-filled weekend, because the annual Buckley Old Engine Show has returned for its 55th year.
This year’s show runs from Aug. 18-21 and takes place at the Buckley Old Engine Show Grounds. Tickets are $10 per day, or $25 for a four-day pass. Ages 15 and under are admitted for free with a paid admission.
Parking for the show is located in a nearby 80-acre field, but there will be a shuttle on-site to transport attendees to the show. A handicapped shuttle and parking will also be available.
Organizer and Buckley Old Engine Show Member John Crofoot said many of the public’s favorite events are on the agenda again, including the Tractor Slow Race, Parade, farm exhibits and several tractor pulls. Brand-new to last year’s Old Engine Show were displays of antique snowmobiles and motorcycles, both of which can be seen on the grounds again.
Crofoot said this year’s theme for the show is tractors with family history. In accordance with the theme, Crofoot and his wife will be featuring a tractor purchased by her grandfather in 1937.
“Everything’s gonna be running. The trains are running, we’ve got as many streamers as we ever did,” he said. “It’s a pretty normal show, so we’re expecting a big crowd.”
The show was able to run throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, aside from one cancellation, and Crofoot said attendance numbers have been consistent. He said people often travel from the Upper Peninsula and down-state communities to participate in the show, and that Buckley tends to get crowded over the weekend, which is good for local commerce.
“We do quite a bit of business and bring a lot of people into the area, and they go to the local grocery stores, restaurants and whatnot,” he said. “I know a lot of them have to put on extra shifts because of it.
As an Old Engine Show member for more than 20 years, Crofoot has seen the event grow into what it is today. He said he looks forward to the show’s arrival every year, and hopes to see people having a good time.
The daily schedule of events and special one-night events for this year’s Buckley Old Engine Show are as follows:
• 8 a.m. — Opening Ceremony, National Anthem and Flag Raising
• 9 to 11 a.m. — Barber Shop (closed Sunday)
• 9:15 a.m. — Farm Chore Demonstrations (Hands On)
• 10 a.m. — Veneer Mill
• 10 to 11 a.m. — 1906 Cider Mill
• 10 a.m. to noon — 1800s Saw Mill
• 10:30 a.m. — Threshing and Straw Baling
• 11 a.m. — Plowing with Steam, Gas and Diesel
• 11:15 a.m. — Farm Chore Demonstrations (Hands on)
• 11:30 a.m. — Veneer Mill
• Noon — Steam Whistle Jubilee
• Noon — Tractor Slow Race
• Noon to 3 p.m. — Barber shop (closed Sunday)
• 12:30 p.m. — Kids Tractor Pull (Ages 4-7)
• 1 p.m. — History of Harvesting and Threshing
• 1 to 2 p.m. — 1906 Cider Mill (not Sunday)
• 1 to 2:30 p.m. — 1800s Saw Mill
• 1:15 p.m. — Farm Chore Demonstrations (Hands on)
• 1:30 p.m. — Threshing and Straw Baling
• 2:30 p.m. — Veneer Mill
• 3 p.m. — PARADE
• 4:30 to 5 p.m. — 1800s Saw Mill
• After Parade — Veneer Mill
• After Parade — Farm Chore Demonstrations (Hands on)
• Dusk — Spark Show
• Buckley Tractor Driving School (Learn to drive a John Deere Tractor) — TBA
• Kids Scavenger Hunt & Play Area (Sign-up at Mayfield Town Hall)
Thursday 6 p.m. — Garden Tractor Safari
Friday 6 p.m. — Farm Tractor Safari
Saturday 7 p.m. — Tractor Poker Run
Saturday 5 p.m. — Horse Pull
Sunday 8:30 a.m. — Non-denominational Church Service/ 10 a.m. — Memorial Service
