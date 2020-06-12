BUCKLEY — Turtle Creek Stadium may be the home of 2019 Northwoods League Champion Traverse City Pit Spitters, but on June 20 it also will be the home of the Buckley High School Class of 2020.
At 2 p.m. on June 20, Buckley Community Schools will be hosting its commencement ceremony at the ballpark, which will mark the first time in 109 years the ceremony will not be held on school grounds due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Buckley Community Schools Superintendent Jessica Harrand and Buckley School Board President Brian Warren will honor the 11 graduates as they participate in a traditional senior walk and diploma presentation to be held outdoors at Turtle Creek Stadium. It will allow the district to adhere to safety precautions outlined by state and local officials.
Social distancing will be followed, sanitation stations will be available, and those who attend are encouraged to wear face masks. Health and safety restrictions around group gatherings have forced all school administrators to get creative with graduation ceremonies.
Buckley High School Principal Todd Kulawiak said he looks forward to honoring the Buckley Class of 2020.
“This pandemic has squelched the senior year experience and we wanted to find a unique and memorable way to celebrate our high school graduates for their achievement,‘ he said. “We are grateful for the Traverse City Pit Spitters for granting us access to a venue that offers ample space to ensure health precautions are met as our community works through the COVID-19 pandemic."
Harrand said the idea stemmed from the district receiving correspondence from the team regarding its reading club. When the district was planning its graduation, she said they started talking about whether the team's facility would be a good place to hold graduation. It also was at that time that restrictions started to lessen regarding outside gatherings.
"We reached out to them and they were excited to do that," she said.
Graduation was originally scheduled for May 31, but the district decided to push it back in hopes that restrictions would lessen and it paid off, Harrand said.
Traverse City Pit Spitters Director of Sales Sam Connell said the front office of the team was looking for ways to stay connected to the community while things were shut down. That included trying to honor area high school seniors who missed out on so many things during the pandemic including prom and their senior sports seasons.
He said he reached out to Kulawiak about that and within 5 minutes he got a call from him. That is when the idea of using the stadium for graduation came up. Connell said while the logistics may take more finesse next year, the organization is open to continuing this partnership into the future.
"The goal since starting the Pit Spitters was to be involved in the community and make Turtle Creek Stadium be something that the community could be proud of," he said. "We want to showcase that this is much more than just a baseball stadium."
Harrand said the district also is interested in having this potentially be an annual tradition, but that will ultimately be up to each senior class to decide. She also said there is a fee associated with using the stadium, but district leadership is open to utilizing the ballpark in the future.
"There is a fee because they are letting us utilize their tech and they will have staff on-site to make sure things work. It is definitely within our already budgeted graduation expense," she said. "We are thankful for the community, students, and Pit Spitters for being flexible and fluid to be able to celebrate our senior class. We wanted to give them a meaningful celebration since they missed out on so many other things."
