Buckley woman arrested after traffic stop where meth, heroin were discovered

CADILLAC — Police arrested a Buckley woman in connection with the discovery of drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Mesick.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, in December 2018, troopers from the MSP Cadillac Post received a tip that there was a potential drug deal occurring in the parking lot of a business located on M-115 in Mesick.
Troopers responded and contacted the three occupants in the suspect’s vehicle. While speaking with the occupants, troopers observed a glass pipe associated with drug use behind the passenger seat. A consent search was conducted. A metal case was recovered containing several syringes and suspected narcotics. All occupants denied any knowledge of the suspected narcotics. The evidence was seized and sent to the MSP Forensic Science Laboratory in Grayling for analysis.
The forensic exam revealed the suspected narcotics were heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl.
An arrest warrant for the backseat passenger, 34-year-old Samantha K. Marchese of Buckley, was authorized on October 16, 2019. Marchese was arrested on Oct. 25, 2019. She was arraigned in the 84th District Court in Cadillac on Oct. 28 for one count of controlled substance possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy, a felony punishable by 10-years and/or $15,000; and one count of controlled substance-possession of heroin less than 25 grams, a felony punishable by four years and/or $25,000.
Marchese’s bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety. Her next court appearance is a probable cause conference scheduled on Nov. 5 at 9 a.m.
