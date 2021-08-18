CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Buckley woman faced felonious assault and domestic violence offenses during her arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Brenda Naomi Booth was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, a motor vehicle and domestic violence for her connection with an incident on Aug. 14 in Wexford Township. If convicted, Booth faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Booth is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
During the morning of Aug. 15, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post was called to perform a welfare check on a man living on 7 Road in Wexford Township, according to a release from the post. The caller stated the man, a family member, called and said he was involved in a head-on collision with Booth. The Buckley woman was the alleged victim’s ex-girlfriend.
Police said the trooper went to the home and spoke with the man and he alleged he and Booth got into an argument at his home. He told the trooper she left in her vehicle and, a short time later, he left his home in another vehicle. Police said he saw Booth coming down the road in the opposite direction and, as she approached his vehicle, she allegedly swerved in front of him. As a result, police said they struck head-on.
After the crash, police said Booth allegedly began assaulting him. The vehicles were removed from the roadway by another party, and they left the scene, according to police. The man was not going to report the incident, but police said he planned on petitioning the court for a personal protection order against Booth.
After the trooper interviewed the victim, police said Booth was located walking near West 10 ½ Road and North 5 Road in Wexford Township Sunday afternoon. She was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
Booth was released on a personal recognizance bond after her arraignment and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Aug. 24.
