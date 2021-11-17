CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Buckley woman faced felonious assault and one other felony during her recent arrangement in 84th District Court.
Pauline Edith Krumm was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a knife, and interfering with electronic communications for her connection with an incident on Nov. 14 in Buckley. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the sentence by twice the maximum.
If convicted of the felonious assault, Krumm faces up to eight years in prison and/or $4,000 in fines, while he faces up to four years and/or $2,000 in fines on the electronic communication offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Krumm is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $1,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 23.
