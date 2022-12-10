CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Buckley woman faced multiple charges alleging she wrote and used bad checks during her arraignment in 84th District Court.
Jean Autumn Kavanagh was charged with three counts of utter and publishing for three different checks valuing $400 for her connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of April 5 to May 4 in Buckley
If convicted, Kavanagh faces 14 years for each of the charges.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Kavanagh is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Dec. 20.
