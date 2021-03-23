CADILLAC — A 21-year-old Buckley woman was sentenced to jail after she accepted a plea last month in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for her part in an April drunken driving incident.
Summer Star Lopez was sentenced to 90 days in jail with one day credited for a no contest plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury for her connection with an incident on April 4 in Hanover Township. As part of the plea, a charge of operating while intoxicated was dismissed. As part of the plea, 10 days of the sentence is to be served in jail, according to court documents. The remaining 80 days to is to be served on a Michigan Department of Corrections tether.
In addition to jail time, She was ordered to pay $1,358 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
Lopez faced up to five years in prison and/or $1,000 to $5,000 in fines.
According to a press release at the time of the incident from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to North 17 Road near West 8 Road in the Buckley area around 12:40 a.m. April 4 on reports of a single motor vehicle personal injury crash.
Investigation revealed Lopez was operating a vehicle on the dirt roadway, lost control, ran off the road and collided into a tree. Lopez and all four passengers were transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The occupants were not wearing seatbelts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.