CADILLAC — For any young budding artist, the opportunity to grow and perfect their talent motivates them to keep going and never give up. And for one aspiring local 6-year-old and her mother, the town of Cadillac has given this young artist the confidence to keep moving forward.
It all started in early summer when first-grader, Harliee, asked her mother, Madison, to help with ways to grow her love for the arts.
“She has been begging me all summer, coming up with different ideas for a sale,” said Madison. “Having three kids, one being a newborn, it was hard but finally as things got easier, she asked me to sell lemonade.
“She has talked about wanting to make canvas paintings and drawings and selling them at craft shows and festivals. I swore as a mother, I would give my child opportunities I never got as a child,” Madison said.
“I begged momma all summer to make homemade jam or cookies or do a sale so I can make my own money,” Harliee said. “So, I came up with a lemonade stand because I need money to get craft supplies, because I love to paint on canvas and draw on paper.
“We started selling lemonade for 50 cents but so many people were nice and they gave me a dollar. We also got some donations,” added Harliee.
But, as we all know, there is more to it than one expects when starting a new business.
“The lemonade stand has taught me how a business runs and mom taught me I have to split the profit and money for craft supplies and lemonade stand items,” Harliee said.
“The last four days we have been everywhere from Family Dollar, Family Video and the blue park selling lemonade and she has included some friends and her sister on the journey,” Madison said.
“Harliee is one of the most strong-willed and creative little kids I know and I am so proud of the person she is becoming. She has bought 95% of all her supplies herself and she hopes to continue until school starts.”
In a recent Facebook post, Madison added her own perspective of what this experience has meant to her and her daughter.
“The amount of kindness I have witnessed in Cadillac for the last three days touches my heart … I have been asked why she is selling lemonade. Harliee at age 6 is already a struggling artist. She is determined and strong-willed and has begged me to sell lemonade or jam or cookies all summer. So right before school I gave her the chance. So, the money she earns goes toward more crafting supplies (she’s also buying some school stuff). Hopefully you will see her with her own booth soon! Thank you all for the support.
“I want to say thank you for the support from the community, and we hope to see you again,” Harliee said.
