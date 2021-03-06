CADILLAC — A budget amendment, the category 1 and category 2 E-rate and an update regarding the extended COVID-19 Learning Plan reconfirmation are three items the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education is scheduled to discuss Monday.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the board will be discussing a budget amendment that shows a more realistic account of the district's finances.
"We do this every year. The original budget was from June when we had assumptions of revenue cuts, so we are amending the current budget to more on target," she said. "This usually happens in January, but with all the changes in federal funding we are now just finalizing the amendment."
Brown said the amendment will show the district's actual enrollment, as well as, the actual funding from the state budget approved in October. In general, the budget will be more reflective of what the actual finances are for the district.
If approved, the updated budget will be put online as part of the transparency reporting schools are required to do.
When it comes to the E-rate agenda item, Brown said it deals with technology funding. The grant funding dollars are generated by fees customers pay as part of their cell phones and internet bills. The board will be discussing those funds Monday.
The board also is scheduled to get an update regarding the extended COVID-19 Learning Plan reconfirmation for February.
In September, the board approved the district’s Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan. Districts needed to establish “education goals" for students by Sept. 15 and publish “extended COVID-19 learning plans" by Oct. 1. Brown said it also included having a monthly report to the board if the plan changed.
If there are unexpected or unforeseen changes to the plan, those also would be reported to the board. Monthly attendance rates also are scheduled to be reported. During Monday's meeting, Brown said there are no changes to the plan, but a scheduling change that will result in all high school students returning to all-day, every-day instruction at the start of the new trimester in mid-March will be discussed.
The CAPS board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
For Monday's meeting, there are two ways the public can attend: by computer or by smartphone. The link to join the Zoom meeting is zoom.us/j/92673393662 and the meeting ID for the meeting is 926 7339 3662. A password also is needed to enter the Zoom meeting and can be obtained by calling (231) 876-5000.
