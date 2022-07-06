Summer is in full swing, and it is time for the Wexford County Finance Committee to shine.
While there are just under six months until the start of the new budget year for the county, the board of commissioners will start the process in earnest Wednesday when it discusses and potentially approves its budget calendar.
The budget process started on June 22 when the finance committee reviewed the draft budget calendar and that calendar is scheduled to be discussed and possibly adopted Wednesday by the full board.
If that happens, Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield will open the budgeting process to all county departments/offices on July 11. By Aug. 1, county departments/offices will submit completed budget requests, according to the proposed budget calendar.
From Aug. 1 to Aug. 19, Porterfield will work with county departments/offices regarding budget requests. The finance committee also will be updated during this time. On Aug. 19, the proposed budgets will be provided to the finance committee for discussion and review at its next meeting on Aug. 24.
At that Aug. 24 meeting, the finance committee will also determine which departments it will want present at upcoming meetings. They also will provide direction to Porterfield, according to the proposed budget calendar. On Sept. 8, the finance committee will hear from those selected departments and continue to provide direction to Porterfield.
On Sept. 28, the finance committee would hear from selected departments again, review the revised budget and reach a consensus regarding any additional revisions. It also would be scheduled to recommend the budget for consideration to the full board.
On Oct. 5, the proposed budget would be presented to the full board and desired revisions would given to the administrator. On Oct. 7, a public hearing notice would be published. On Oct. 19, the public hearing would be held and the full board would consider adopting the proposed budget and the General Appropriations Act.
Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield said while it varies from year to year, the county’s goal is to always have the budget completed and voted in by the board at the end of October. He said the point of that is to make sure everything that needs to be implemented can be in place during November.
“Some years it gets pushed back, but we like to have it completed by the first of November,” he said.
With this being the first budget process under his watch as administrator, Porterfield said he anticipates inflation will impact the county’s expenditures. He also said there are no shortfalls predicted for the budget the commissioners are about to start working on.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are multiple ways the public can attend: in person, by computer, by smartphone or by telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join” in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
