Budget items focus of Wexford BOC

CADILLAC — Two budgetary issues will be the focus of the Wexford County Board of Commissioner Wednesday.
One of the issues has to do with the current 2020 budget while the other has to do with the upcoming 2021 budget that will be in effect on Jan. 1. In the first budgetary item Wednesday, the commissioners will be looking at something that was first discussed by the finance committee last week.
Canteen Services of Northern Michigan provides daily meals at the Wexford County Jail. The existing agreement with the vendor is effective from Sept. 1, 2017-Aug. 31, 2020. In Section V(A) of the contract, a rate schedule is listed that decreases its per meal price as the daily meal count increases. The contract was negotiated to coincide with the opening of the new Wexford County Jail and an increased inmate population.
The rate schedule's low end is a daily meal count from 102-117 inmates at $3.07 per meal and tops out at 404 meals at a rate of $1.59 per meal. Like many people and businesses, however, Canteen Services didn't plan or anticipate the impact of COVID-19 on its revenues.
According to information provided by Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch, Wexford County Sheriff reported on June 23 to the county's Human Resources and Public Safety Committee that the jail's population on that day was 38 inmates. Before the pandemic, the jail was averaging 110 inmates a day. On July 6, the inmate population was up to 43, but still well below the low end in the contract.
As a result of those lower inmate numbers, Canteen Services has submitted an addendum to the contract agreement asking the county to temporarily pay a price increase per meal of 30 cents until daily meal counts return to an average of 74 meals. At that time, the price would revert to the contracted amount.
The finance committee voted to advise the full board approve the Canteen Services contract
amendment.
Also during the meeting, the board will be looking at the budgeting schedule for the 2021 budget.
Instead of the budgeting process starting this summer like it normally does, The calendar has been condensed and pushed back. If the calendar is approved, the process for the upcoming 2021 budget would start on Oct. 1 and would still allow the county to adjust the budget if there are revenue reductions from the State of Michigan.
It also would allow the county to take into account three calendar quarters of 2020 expenses and revenues. In addition, it is hoped the county will have its final costs for health insurance by October. The proposed calendar also anticipates approval of the budget resolution by the full board at the second scheduled December meeting, which was when the 2020 budget resolution was approved.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
