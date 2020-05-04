CADILLAC — City council will continue moving forward in the budget-approval process Monday during a scheduled remote meeting.
City council is still meeting online instead of in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the contagious nature of the disease, public bodies have been urged to meet remotely to avoid spreading the illness.
The council’s agenda includes a decision to schedule a public hearing regarding the Fiscal Year 2021 budget, which begins July 1, 2020.
It also includes a plan to set a public hearing regarding water and sewer rate increases. If city council agrees to set the hearing, the hearing will happen two weeks from Monday, at city council’s second May meeting, on May 18, 2020.
The agenda notes that water rates would increase 7.5% and sewer rates would increase 5%.
Council is also expected to consider approving a bid for street improvements on West Mason and West Bremer streets.
The public can join the city council virtual meeting Monday at 6 p.m. through the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/540374389.
Or you can dial in using your phone by calling (312) 757-3121 and then entering the access code: 540-374-389.
