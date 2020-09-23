TUSTIN — Police responded to the scene of a crash Tuesday evening in Osceola County involving a buggy.
Deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the site of a crash on 80th Avenue near the intersection with M-115.
Visible on the side of the road were the remains of a buggy. Crews had the road blocked off while police conducted an investigation into what happened.
A deputy on scene said they couldn’t reveal details about what happened but added a press release would be issued at a later time.
Details on whether or not anyone was injured in the crash were not available at press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.