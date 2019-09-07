CADILLAC - Eleven bunk beds were recently built and delivered to children in Wexford and Missaukee Counties.
The beds were built by volunteers with a charitable organization called Sleep in Heavenly Peace with help from members of the Kiwanis Club of Cadillac.
Sleep In Heavenly Peace was founded in Idaho in 2012 and now has 150 chapters throughout the country.
Since its founding 14,780 volunteers have built 4,144 bunkbeds getting 9,253 kids off the floor. The organization is dedicated to "helping families going through a rough time, one bed at a time," making sure "no kid sleeps on the floor in our town."
The Wexford-Missaukee chapter is led by the husband and wife team of Dave and Mekoe Peterson of Lake City.
"The members and volunteers brought their sense of dedication and hard work but also dinner and refreshments for everybody," said Kiwanis member Tom Talluto. "We wish to thank and Dave and Meokoe Peterson for hosting the event at their home."
Kiwanis members chose the project because it aligns with their motto of "Serving the Children of the World."
Next SHP bunk bed build project:
Come join friends from Wexford and Missaukee Counties in making sure "no kid sleeps on the floor in our town" a reality.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon, the City2Shore Real Estate office at 200 Main St. in Lake City will host a build project. The goal is to build 10 bunk bed sets for children in Missaukee County.
To participate please register at:
For more information call (231) 920-1470.
