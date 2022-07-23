CADILLAC — Every step of building a Rainbow vacuum cleaner is a team effort, involving hundreds of employees working closely with manufacturing machines, state-of-the-art testing equipment and robotic helpers.
The company that produces Rainbow vacuum cleaners — Rexair — opened in 1968 at the site of the former Kickaway Garments factory on 7th Street. During the time Rexair has operated on 7th Street, the facility has undergone three major building additions. Today, it takes up 360,000 square feet.
Over the years, the Rainbow vacuum has changed a lot; it started as a small chrome-covered unit but has evolved to become significantly larger and mostly made of plastic. Rexair Environmental Health and Safety Administrator Jeff Nerem said they create a new vacuum design every 10 to 15 years.
Multiple departments contribute to the final product, from its initial design and engineering stages to the shipping room floor.
To start the process, the engineering team members pitch ideas for a new vacuum and discuss them extensively. Once they’ve settled on a design plan, they create a virtual copy of the vacuum using a computer-aided design program to see what it looks like before building a prototype.
Once they’ve settled on a new model, the tooling shop gets to work creating an injection mold for its parts. Machines are programmed to etch out the grooves and patterns within the metal injection molds. When finished, melted down plastic pellets are injected into the mold and, when cool, form the shape of various parts of the vacuum. The mold is made in two pieces that can be separated for maintenance and upkeep purposes.
Rexair has 30 injection molding machines, which send melted plastic into the molds to produce the vacuum’s parts. Some of the machines and employees are aided by robots that move pieces from one production area to another — something that would have required several employees in the past.
After the plastic parts of the vacuum are created, the units then are assembled from these parts. The assembly process also includes installing electrical components, cords, stickers, casters (wheels), the motor and back plate. Throughout this stage, employees function test components shipped in from outside the plant to ensure they are working properly before being installed in the units.
Employees at each stage of production can refer to an operation sheet that is posted in plain sight if they have a question about the process. Nerem said operators move from station to station every hour or so; doing this keeps them fresh and cuts down on workplace injuries and mistakes, Nerem said.
At the end of the production line, stickers are placed on the finished units, which then are boxed up to be sent to customers and sales associates, who go door to door selling the vacuums. Nerem said they receive orders from around the world, including France, Portugal, Germany, southeast Asia, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Puerto Rico, to name a few locations.
In another part of the factory, on the power nozzle and accessory line, components of the vacuum not assembled in house are tested and prepared for shipping. Supervisor Ric Avery said they are in the process of adding more pieces to this line, as it soon will be relocated from China to the Cadillac facility, allowing more of the vacuum components to be manufactured in house.
In addition to the factory’s main production areas, it also has a service department devoted to taking orders for replacement of faulty and old parts. Some of the parts they produce come from vacuums that date back to the 1980s. Nerem said they store hundreds of injection molds and assembly machines for decades so they can continue to produce these parts.
