CADILLAC — Saturday at the Wexford Civic Arena was the 4-H Bullseye Bash, a target archery competition for current 4-H members who have participated in any 4-H archery program this year or in the past and who have prior shooting event experience at the club or county level.
The competition included three classes: beginner (9-11 years old); junior (12-14 years old) and senior (15-19 years old). The divisions included Unsighted, Sighted and Release Aid.
After holding an inaugural event last year where it saw five participants, this year’s 4-H Bullseye Bash had 19 total participants from 11 counties throughout Michigan. Organized by MSU Extension, the nearly quadruple increase of participants from across the state bows well for future archery competitions in Wexford County.
This year’s Bullseye Bash saw seven female contestants and 12 males registered.
“Helping to bring awareness to the 4-H program historically in Wexford County has been focused on areas including agriculture and livestock,” said Kate King, Wexford County 4-H Program Coordinator. “But we are noticing a shift from kids showing their pets to showcasing other avenues and this Bullseye Bash is just the tip of the iceberg in what 4-H has to offer.”
Competitors at this year’s Bullseye Bash were awarded a $100 gift card for first-place finishers, $75 for second place and the pick of an archery equipment at FPS Archery in Cadillac for third-place finishers.
Of the 19 total participants, 16 youth placed and were awarded sponsorship prizes including Owen Krause, 13, from Missaukee County’s Blazing Arrows 4-H Club, who shot a “Robinhood” in the first round. Very rare to accomplish, a Robinhood is when the participant lands an arrow in the butt of another arrow.
The event was sponsored by Cadillac Renewable Energy, Untamed Archery in Marion, Fox Motors of Cadillac, FPS Archery in Cadillac, Family Farm and Home and Roasted Café in Cadillac.
“We are continuing to build the 4-H program in Wexford County and we can use volunteers to help us as we move forward because anything or everything can be 4-H with the help of volunteers,” King said.
King remembers her parents reminiscing about their experiences as kids in the 1970s and ‘80s when they were members of 4-H showing livestock, but King herself was never in 4-H as a youngster.
“The heart of 4-H is to put youth in control to decide what their club is doing,” King said. “Often clubs do projects around animals or crafts, but our club is one of a few that offer shooting sports and that gives a different perspective.”
One such student who took up archery on a whim is Mia Krause who was looking for an after-school activity three years ago during COVID. Krause was looking for leadership opportunities and discovered archery from a 4-H volunteer named Laura Quist. Now 15, Krause serves on the 4-H State Youth Leadership Committee
“Untamed Archery in Marion is so nice and after they opened up a kids league, I fell in love with archery from there,” Krause said.
No activity can happen on its own and the 4-H program in Wexford County is fortunate to have two volunteers who have a long history with the sport and the 4-H program.
Dale Mosher from the Blazing Arrows Club in Lake City has been volunteering in archery for more than 27 years and says he loves helping the kids. Laura Quist started out as a 4-H staffer but is now a current volunteer with the program.
“I believe in this program and it’s fun to see so many families choose to support the camaraderie here,” Quist said.
According to 4-H, clubs and groups meet monthly or more throughout the year and are led by 4-H volunteer leaders. These are the most well-known long-term experiences available through 4-H.
“At its core, 4-H is a life skills development organization focusing on positive youth development,” King said.
4-H Spin Clubs are special interest groups that focus on a specific topic or project. Groups of five or more youth meet six to eight times in less than eight weeks for about an hour at a time. 4-H offers a camping program, school enrichment and after-school programs.
During COVID, home school students as well as those attending public and private schools found the 4-H program as a outlet to explore new experiences. The fringe benefits of 4-H include virtual programs, state programs such as 4-H Exploration Days, State Capitol experiences and various competitions, allowing youth to travel and represent their community while learning and growing.
4-H participation is determined by the member’s age as of January 1st of the program year. Programs run from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31 allowing for 4-H Cloverbuds (ages 5-7) and 4-H Members (ages 8-19). For those with disabilities the maximum age is 26 years old. To find more information, visit the 4-H Office located at the Baker College of Cadillac or online at www.canr.msu.edu/wexford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.