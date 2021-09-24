LAKE CITY - Young-Holdship Funeral Home is holding the burial service for former Missaukee County undersheriff Robert Fitzgerald on Friday, Sept. 24. Starting at 12:30 p.m., a procession led by the Michigan State Police, Missaukee County Sheriff, and horses from the Saginaw Sheriff’s Posse Division will ride down Main St. to Lake City Cemetery. At the cemetery, Fitzgerald’s family will hold an interment service and put his ashes to rest.
The Cadillac native passed away on January 9, 2021, in Lansing at the age of 90. Due to COVID, his family was only able to hold a funeral service a few days after his death. Now several months, his family is seeking closure.
“She (his wife Charlotte) really wants closure,” Fitzgerald’s youngest daughter Dori Goodall said. “It’s time.”
During his long life, Fitzgerald worked at several police posts across the state, including in Battle Creek, Traverse City, and Jackson. During his time with the Michigan State Police, he became a sergeant and made his way to the Breathalyzer, Traffic, and Safety Divisions in Jackson.
After retiring in 1980, he and his wife moved back to Lake City. Over a decade later, Fitzgerald came out of retirement when newly elected Missaukee County Sheriff Jim Bosscher asked him to become his undersheriff.
As the undersheriff, Bosscher said Fitzgerald helped rebuild the department, which was facing several issues at the time. Bosscher said he leaned on Fitzgerald's leadership and experience to help him with the struggling department.
“He was very community-oriented and well-known,” Bosscher said. “Always there and always a hard worker.”
After resigning as undersheriff, Bosscher said Fitzgerald continued to help. Using his traffic knowledge, Fitzgerald conducted a bus driver training course from 2000 to 2016.
Goodall said her father was also instrumental in helping implement the 911 system in Missaukee County. He also was involved in two Michigan laws revolving around school bus safety and antique cars, one of his passions.
Even after retiring from teaching, Goodall said her father would still help out around the community, including at the St. John Lutheran Church.
With Friday's burial service, Goodall said they want to honor his many years of service as the undersheriff of the county.
"He saw himself as a public servant," Goodall said. "He was just a very people-person ... a dedicated father, and a family man."
After the burial service, the family will hold a lunch-in at the American Legion in downtown Lake City.
