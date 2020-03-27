LANSING — With snow nearly gone from most yards, people likely are looking to do some spring clean up.
With residents ordered to stay at home and most businesses closed, it likely would be a welcomed change of pace. Typically, yard clean up means picking up debris like sticks and leaves and for many, it also means burning debris. Normally that is fine as long as burn permits are being issued, but that is not the case right now.
In response to the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" Executive Order to reduce the effects of the COVID-19 virus, permits for open burning will be suspended across the state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued the order Monday, aimed at further protecting public health and safety. Currently, open debris burning is not permitted anywhere within Lake, Missaukee, Osceola or Wexford counties.
“We need to make sure our emergency response resources are available where they are needed at this time,‘ Dan Laux, fire supervisor for the DNR Forest Resources Division said. “Less open burning means less potential for escaped fires, and that means staff can deal with other, more critical needs.‘
Because firefighters often work closely together on the scene and when traveling to and from incident locations, the suspension of burn permits also will help protect first responders and firefighters from infection by the novel coronavirus.
“It’s out of an abundance of caution that we want to support the statewide effort to fight COVID-19,‘ Laux said. “Suspending burn permits in much of the state means fewer people will be burning debris – the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Michigan.‘
Open burning in some parts of the state may still be allowed in areas where the ground is still snow-covered.
Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and governmental offices. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, permits are issued through the DNR’s website Michigan.gov/BurnPermit. Residents are encouraged to frequently check the website to see when restrictions are lifted.
