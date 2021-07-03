SEATTLE — At 95 years old, Charles Kingsley Burridge doesn't show any signs of slowing down.
The recent heatwave and drought impacting the Western United States have, however, given him pause. While Washington state and Seattle are always depicted as rainy, it has been anything but that the past few weeks. Throw in temperatures of more than 100 degrees and it's easy to see why the 95-year-old is not doing much.
It was on one of these recent sweltering days that Burridge sat down to chat via Facetime about his time in the service, as well as that of his two brothers, William and Lewis. All three Cadillac natives served their country during World War II, but William, better known as Bo, never got the chance to come home to Cadillac. He lost his life during his service.
Charles, who is the only living Burridge brother, said his two older siblings joined the Marines first. He enlisted when he was 16, but had to wait until turning 17 before he could officially join. Charles said he remained in Cadillac until it was time for him to head out to boot camp in San Diego.
Before that, Charles said he went to visit his mother, who was battling cancer. She was staying with his aunt in Cincinnati. When he left for California, Charles said he and the other new Marines went by rail. It was spring or early summer 1943.
Unlike his brothers, Charles had his feet firmly on the ground during his service. Both his brothers enrolled at Ferris State University, but at the time known as Ferris Institute. They had received pilot training, so when they joined the military, they continued training as pilots.
While one brother was sent to Pensacola, Fla., and the other to Corpus Christi, Texas, to train, Charles was sent to the recently-opened Camp Pendleton. At that point in the war, the Allies were preparing for the invasion of the islands in the Pacific Theater.
Near the end of boot camp, Charles said he recalled he was at the rifle range when a minister came to see him. The minister informed Charles that his mother had lost her battle with cancer. As a result, he was permitted to leave for three days to attend the funeral.
When he returned to California, he traveled with his brother Bo. It was the last time he saw his brother and talked with him. He said their conversations revolved around their girlfriends and what they were going to do when they got home.
Although they had three days, they were not back in three days and Charles said, "They gave us hell for being late." When his mother died, it was near the end of boot camp and right about the time they were going to ship out to the Pacific Theater. He missed his ride and had to be put on a different ship.
Charles said he first went to Hawaii and was there for a bit before he headed out to Guam. Once he made it to Guam, Charles said he had a pile of letters waiting for him. He started to look at them. He noticed he had received several letters from girls who had written him. In one of these letters, Charles said it mentioned how sorry they were about the death of his brother Bo.
Shocked, Charles said he then went to look over the letters his dad had sent that stated how he died. Bo was killed on Tinian Island on Jan. 7, 1945. He said his brother was killed just before he reached Guam. He couldn't remember exactly, but he figured it was a few weeks to a month before he arrived.
He said once he heard of his brother's death he wanted to go and see the crash site. He said the crash occurred from a belly landing his brother was attempting on Tinian Island.
When Charles finally returned home, he said his father had received several letters from the Marine Corp, including from a commandant regarding his brother's death. His father, A.L. Burridge, was well-known, both in the state and Washington D.C., as he was active in the Republican Party.
Charles said after his brother's death, the preparations for the invasion of Japan were happening and the war ended. When the war ended, Charles said he had enough points for discharge but instead went to China for a little over a year.
His brother Lewis also ended up going to China and stayed in Asia until his retirement. He said all of his children were born in Asia.
In 2017, a conversation transpired between Wexford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gary Taylor and former Wexford County Veteran Services Co-chair Renee Haley on the lack of a memorial in the county honoring those residents who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.
As a commissioner and Navy veteran, Taylor, along with the aid of Haley, decided to do something about the lack of a permanent memorial.
After talking with county staff, including former Wexford County Clerk Elaine Richardson, Taylor was able to secure a location inside the Wexford County Courthouse. After a person enters the building and passes through security, an entire wall is dedicated to honoring these heroes on a Wall of Honor.
The first and second phases of the honor wall included placing plaques of veterans who were killed in action from the Vietnam era through the Gulf War. Those plaques were unveiled in March 2018.
In addition to the soldier plaques that contain letters from the government to the family about their death, newspaper clippings, medals and more, an artist and Cadillac native Shannon Nelson was hired to paint a mural. On that mural it has the saying, “All gave some, some gave all," and there also are other items that represent all of the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.
The Memorial contains murals of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a caisson/military funeral and an American flag.
With the third phase honoring Korean War veterans killed in action completed in July 2019, the fourth phase for veterans killed in action during World War II is ongoing. Bo is one of the men whose story will be told on the honor wall.
The fifth and final phase will be finding local veterans killed during World War I.
Anyone interested in helping by donating to the wall project or giving information about a loved one from Wexford County who was killed while serving in World War II, World War I or any American conflict should call the Wexford County Veterans Services Offices at (231) 775-6654.
