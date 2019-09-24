CADILLAC — They get your kids safely to school and to activities — and there aren’t enough of them.
“All the schools up here are short and desperate for drivers,‘ said Ron Price, director of transportation for Manton Consolidated Schools. Though he’s had the job for several years, for the past three, Price has been behind the wheel of a school bus, filling in because the district didn’t have enough drivers.
That ended earlier this month, when a newly hired Manton bus driver passed a mandated test, sending Price back to his desk.
The three-year shortage meant kids would sometimes be dropped off early at extracurricular events, Superintendent Leonard Morrow said.
Northern Michigan Christian School in McBain also faced a shortage.
Early in September, NMCS Superintendent Scott Curell sent a letter to parents explaining that a bus driver shortage might lead to difficulty getting students to extra-curricular activities. If the district couldn’t find bus drivers, his letter said, parents might have to do the driving themselves in their own cars.
But by last week, the problem seemed resolved.
Curell told the Cadillac News some parents had stepped up and agreed to be trained as bus drivers.
The public school in McBain is mostly staffed up behind the wheel.
“We’re sitting OK right now in terms of our daily routes,‘ though McBain Rural Agricultural School does need substitute drivers, said Superintendent Steve Prissel.
That’s typical of districts around the state, according to Gary Davis, president of the Training Agency Association of Michigan, which oversees bus driver training. Most schools have their daily to-and-from school routes covered but need substitute drivers.
That’s true of districts that hire their drivers directly and those that use private companies, Davis said.
In Cadillac and Lake City, which have contracts with Dean Transportation, part-time bus driver positions are listed on the Dean website jobs board. Dean Transportation agreed to an interview with the Cadillac News but then did not respond to a call before deadline.
Price said he thinks union membership and the fact that drivers are employed by the school district, not a contractor, drew some drivers to Manton.
“We try to treat our people fairly,‘ Price said.
In McBain, where drivers work for the school district, Prissel said pay and benefits can be factors that draw applicants. But drivers care about the kids.
“We have a lot of homegrown workers,‘ Prissel said. “They like driving buses for us.‘
Fringe benefits are often the deciding factor for would-be bus drivers.
Back in the day, it wouldn’t be uncommon for “a farmer or a minister‘ to drive buses in the morning and afternoons to pay for benefits for their families, Davis said.
His understanding is that most companies don’t offer fringe benefits, he said.
If schools do, “that obviously is a better place for many people to seek employment‘ because hourly wages between district and corporate jobs tend to be similar, Davis said.
But not all school districts offer fringe benefits and even those that do don’t necessarily offer them to all drivers — the morning and afternoon routes don’t equate to traditional full-time hours.
The good news for bus driver applicants is that they don’t need extensive credentials before they can even apply for the job.
Drivers without a Class B driver’s license can take a test to receive the temporary license they use while getting their district-provided training, Price said.
