LAKE CITY -- A bus is being chartered from the Northland Community Church for the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. in January. There were only nine of the 56 comfortable seats the JAG motorcoach remaining at the time of this writing.
The cost for the bus ticket is only $50. The bus leaves on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 5:30 p.m. from the Northland church located near the Missaukee Golf Course and returns from Washington on Saturday, Jan. 25, at around 6 a.m. The march in Washington takes place on Friday, Jan. 24.
For more details or to secure a ticket, call Don or Diane Hoitenga at (231) 839-2583.
