CADILLAC — A cappella singers from around the region will be performing shows this Friday and Saturday in Cadillac.
On Saturday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 11 barbershop quartet groups within the Pioneer District (Michigan and Ontario) will be competing in the annual Bush League Novice Quartet championship.
The Bush League Novice Quartet championship is open to any barbershop quartet groups that haven’t won a state championship.
For years, the contest was held in Gaylord, as it was something of an unwritten rule that it had to be held north of M-55, with the reasoning being that groups from the north would have to travel extra far if it was held south of that line.
Several years ago, the contest was moved to Traverse City; and about three years ago, to Cadillac.
Among groups competing this year will be last year’s Bush League champions, Third Bassman — comprised of Cadillac-area natives Cole Carey, Roberto Rojas, Caleb Downey and Mark Simons.
Following the competition, the groups will be part of a second performance at the church at 7 p.m.
Cole Carey, along with his father, Jamie, will be performing with their group, Five Star at this show.
They will be joined by the 2022 state of Michigan Quartet Champions CHONK, Third Bassman and the Great Lakes Chorus from Grand Rapids.
Freewill donations will be accepted at the door. The First Presbyterian Church is located at 221 E. Harris St.
If you’d like to hear a little more singing, join the groups for an informal show, dinner and drinks at the Willow Greenhouse today from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
