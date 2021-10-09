TUSTIN — When Darwin Norman started a pumpkin patch on his farm near Tustin, he did it with the intention of raising a little money for his grandkids’ college education.
That was more than 20 years ago. Today, one of his grandchildren, Seth Norman, now helps run the pumpkin patch, which has grown considerably since the time his grandfather planted the first seed in the ground.
“I joke that the first year of the pumpkin patch, you could fill the back of an S-10 pickup with all the pumpkins we grew,” Seth said. “Today, it would take countless semi trucks.”
Norman’s Farm, located at 22735 20 Mile Road in Osceola County, grows nine acres of pumpkins, an acre of winter squash and an acre of ornamental gourds each year.
Seth said they generally plant pumpkins around Memorial Day and cultivate the fruits twice — once to clear the fields and make room for additional pumpkins, and the second time in September to harvest the new ones that subsequently grow up.
They were able to harvest decent-sized pumpkins in the first cultivation, but late-season rain spurred the growth of weeds, which sapped water from the second round. This stunted growth somewhat for pumpkins in the second cultivation but overall, Seth said it was an OK season.
With temperatures cooling down and Halloween approaching, Seth said business at the pumpkin patch has been picking up gradually week after week.
During a typical year, Seth said they see their busiest days during the next couple of weekends. The days leading up to Halloween get a little slower, but Seth said they always have people coming in last minute to pick up a pumpkin or two before the big day.
Most customers purchase the traditional orange pumpkins with large green stems, but in order to cater to those looking for something a bit unorthodox, they offer a little of everything.
In addition to 10 varieties of squash, Seth said they have pumpkins of every size, shape and color possible. They also have corn stalks and ornamental corn.
One of the most popular items they carry are “stackable pumpkins,” which Seth said they have a hard time keeping in stock. He said they’re becoming so popular that they’re considering planting more of the pumpkins next year.
Norman’s Farm pumpkin patch is open for business every day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, look them up on Facebook or call (231) 884-9110.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.