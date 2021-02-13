CADILLAC — A zoning ordinance change that could make it easier for downtown buildings to be used as residences is expected to go before the city council on Monday evening.
The zoning ordinance change has already been approved by the city’s planning commission.
But before the rule can become official, the city council will have to approve it. Before they can approve the ordinance change, they’ll need to introduce the resolution that would change the ordinance and schedule a public hearing on the matter.
The city council will see the resolution that introduces the ordinance during Monday’s meeting. If they approve it, the proposed date of the public hearing is March 1.
The public has already had the opportunity to address the planning commission regarding the ordinance; they’ll get another chance on March 1 to talk to the city council if the council decides to schedule the hearing.
The proposed zoning ordinance change would “add residential dwelling units (except on the primary floor at grade level) as permitted uses in the B-1 and B-3 districts with certain restrictions, remove multi-family residential as a special land use in the B-1 district, add group shelters as a special land use in the B-2 district, and remove dwelling units above or below the primary floor at grade level as a special land use in the B-2 district,‘ the resolution states.
More simply, the zoning changes would mean owners of businesses in the B-1 through B-3 districts would have an easier time using upstairs or basement space for residential purposes; it will remove hurdles to developing or re-developing mixed-use buildings.
Mixed-use development is favored by the state’s Redevelopment Ready Certification program. Cadillac has completed nearly all of the redevelopment-ready steps. Once the city has completed them all, Cadillac should have an easier time attracting grant dollars.
