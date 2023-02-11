CADILLAC — As far as holidays go, Valentine’s Day is big for Patterson’s Flowers.
Second-generation owner/operator Bob Patterson said Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day are the two biggest single-day holidays for them, although there are some slight differences between the two.
For one thing, Patterson said Valentine’s Day orders tend to be fairly concentrated, coming in from Feb. 12 through Feb. 14, whereas Mother’s Day orders are more spaced out leading up to the date.
“As long as mom gets something by Sunday,” Patterson laughed.
The preferred flower of choice on Valentine’s Day has been red roses for a long time, red being the traditional color of love, although Patterson added that alternative rose colors have been growing in popularity over the years.
“When you think of love and romance, you think of roses,” Patterson said. “But whatever your valentine wants, is what you should get.”
While they won’t be getting most of their Valentine’s Day orders until next week, Patterson said on Tuesday they were already starting to trickle in, and this year might be particularly busy, given what day the holiday falls on.
Patterson said they tend to receive more orders for Valentine’s Day when the holiday falls on a weekday than when it falls on a weekend. He surmised that sending flowers to a loved one during the week is more convenient for people than trying to schedule dinner, for instance, during the middle of a hectic workweek.
Other times of the year that elicit a lot of flower orders include November and December. Patterson said centerpiece arrangements for Christmas and Thanksgiving gatherings are popular during this time. These arrangements include a lot of greens, pine cones, berries, red and white flowers, and other items traditional for the season.
Spring also stays pretty busy, Patterson said, thanks to prom and graduation.
Easter used to be very busy, with people ordering flowers for centerpieces and corsages to wear at church, but over the years, flowers have become a less prominent feature of many people’s celebrations, Patterson said.
Patterson’s Flowers has locations in Cadillac, Reed City (where the first store was opened), and Big Rapids.
Bob Patterson said he started in the family business doing chores such as sweeping the floor and working in the greenhouse.
He said they used to grow all their flowers in-house but with the volume of orders they process nowadays, that would be impractical and extremely expensive.
Depending on the time of year and the type they need, Patterson said they get their flowers from a number of different locations around the globe, including California, Mexico and South America.
Dealing with the logistics of these orders can be a handful at times, especially with COVID-era changes in how certain types of cargo are prioritized over others, Patterson said.
Supply-chain disruptions also impacted the availability of hard goods such as vases and ribbons, but Patterson said this situation has been improving and is largely is back to where it was pre-pandemic.
