Business, marketing students preparing for championship pitch competition

CADILLAC — Anyone in business knows the one thing you need in your back pocket is a well-prepared elevator pitch, but a group of local students have made theirs competition-winning.
The Building Business and Marketing program, also called BBAM, at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center is all about developing the right skills to succeed, including pitching oneself to a potential employer. Instructor Sarah McKeever has been preparing a group of her students for the ultimate pitch scenario at the Great Lakes High School Sales Challenge.
The “Personal Pitch” competition is held annually at Western Michigan University and encourages high school students from across the state to identify their most valuable skills, experiences and characteristics, and compile them into a minute-long pitch.
CTC students Karma Gidley, Selena Quintero, Aryes Hall, Caren Jimenez-Reyes and Jade Book pitched their way to the finish line in round one of the competition last month, and are now gearing up for states.
On Feb. 10, the group will go up against 59 other students who are all hoping to be crowned the personal pitch champion. Competitors will be narrowed down over the course of three separate rounds, starting with 64 students, then 16, followed by the final four.
At first, Gidley wasn’t sure how she and her classmates would measure up to the dozens of students competing against them in the video pitch portion. But as the championship approaches, she believes any one of her team members could come out on top.
“I feel like, now that we’re picked, we have a really good chance,” she said.
Over the last few months, the BBAM crew has spent their time developing their pitches and practicing a concise, professional delivery. For most of the group, it’s the first time they’ve had to sell themselves to an employer, hypothetical or otherwise, so the process was nerve-wracking at the start.
“I think the hardest thing was getting over your nerves of speaking directly to the camera,” Quintero said. “It’s not just selling yourself with words, it’s how you present yourself as well.”
Jimenez-Reyes said the most difficult part about building her pitch was having to describe herself in that fashion. She said other people are typically the ones who talk about your skills and your character, so script writing was the biggest obstacle.
Gidley has gone through the interview process for a job once before, but she felt the pitch was much more intimate. It requires you to make eye contact with the person you’re pitching to for a minute or more straight, all while speaking with the utmost confidence.
She and her team members agreed that the competition has helped with their confidence building.
“I didn’t really expect to go far, but definitely I’m glad I did go far,” Hall said. “I just didn’t let the nerves get to me when I was recording and doing it. I didn’t think of it as going to states, I thought of it as just an exam, and it really helped me.”
The group of girls is still uncertain about what their plans are post-graduation, but no matter their choice of career, and regardless the outcome of their competition, they believe preparing for the pitch competition has equipped them with a valuable skill for interviewing.
McKeever said her team is just now getting started on tightening up their pitches for February’s competition. Rather than speaking to a camera lens, the girls will have to pitch face-to-face with a panel of judges, but based on the way they’ve performed so far, she said they have a fighting chance.
In the past, McKeever said she just dove into script writing with her students, but this year, she had them first fill out a survey that clearly defines their strengths, weaknesses and characteristics in order to take off some of the pressure.
Whether one of her students comes out on top or not, McKeever said she’s proud of the progress they’ve made and the confidence they’ve built. She always tells them that no matter what field they go into, business and marketing skills will be necessary. She’s eager to see how things turn out next month.
