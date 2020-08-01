Business owners receive threat after displaying Trump sign

CADILLAC — John and Gloria Langworthy, owners of PakMail, just wanted to show their support for their candidate in the presidential election.
But a Trump-Pence sign in front of their Plett Road business drew the ire of a person who called and threatened the owners.
Gloria said that at first it was just a voicemail message saying there would be a boycott in response to the sign. However, later that morning there was a more threatening phone call.
“We got another phone call which was very threatening,‘ Gloria said. “Very foul, very threatening.‘
She said the call made her and her husband fear for their safety. “We called the police.‘
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said security would be enhanced near the Langworthy’s business.
“They did receive messages (Wednesday) morning when they got to work,‘ Taylor said. “We will be paying attention. Our patrols will be keeping an eye on the business.‘
Taylor said this is the first time he has heard of threats like this in our area.
“I have not heard of any other complaints of this nature,‘ he said. “I haven’t heard of anything, and we’re fortunate to live in an area where we’re still tolerant of one another.‘
Taylor said he advises Cadillac residents to remain vigilant and call 9-1-1 if they see anyone vandalizing signs or property.
“I know there’s an awful amount of conflict going on in the world right now,‘ Gloria said. “It’s awful, and I’m just sick about it. But that still does not change the fact that we should be able to have our views and they have theirs without these threats to our lives.‘
“It’s a double standard,‘ she added. “We shouldn’t have to fear for our lives just because we believe in a certain person for the presidency.‘
John said he has taken their sign down due to concerns not only for their safety but also for the safety of the other small businesses in the building.
“My biggest concern is that people in Cadillac know that this is what’s happening,‘ Gloria said. “My husband and I are both scared to death."
