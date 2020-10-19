Business US-10 loop closed through Tuesday in Reed City

REED CITY — On Friday, the Michigan Department of Transporation announced the Business US-10 loop in Reed City was closed until Tuesday due to bridgework.
Chestnut Street was closed over the Hersey River for bridgework, according to MDOT's Grand Region. The loop will be closed until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Once reopened, MDOT said a 3-ton weight restriction will be in place until further notice.
During the closure, traffic will be detoured back to Chestnut Street using Church Street and US-10.
For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at www.michigan.gov/drive.
