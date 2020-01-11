Andy Kempf named 4Front CEO

TRAVERSE CITY — 4Front Credit Union’s board of directors has named Andy Kempf the northern Michigan financial solutions provider’s new CEO. The announcement follows the planned December 31, 2019 retirement of David Leusink, who led the northern Michigan-based financial solutions provider since its launch in January 2015. Kempf has served the previous five years as 4Front’s president.
Kempf found his way to the credit union industry via traditional banking, beginning his career in commercial lending with a mid-regional bank. He served as CEO of Preferred Credit Union in Grand Rapids prior to leading the former Traverse City-headquartered Members Credit Union. Members Credit Union welcomed the membership of Charlevoix-based Bay Winds Federal Credit Union following the 2015 merger that produced 4Front.
“Our organization has been fortunate to have been guided by two very capable individuals — respected industry leaders — during its initial five years,‘ said 4Front board of directors chairman Todd Rohrback. “David and Andy formed a tremendous team, navigating a complex merger process in 4Front’s infancy and ultimately, delivering tremendous early value to our membership. What these two individuals combined to accomplish in five short years isn’t often achieved in the banking industry.‘
