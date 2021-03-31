CADILLAC — Two School of Nursing students from Baker College of Cadillac, as well as a faculty team member, were recently honored by the Michigan Nursing Students Association.
Although the statewide organization was unable to host its annual convention this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the MNSA continued its tradition of recognizing outstanding achievements in nursing education.
Baker student Daniel Birgy of Reed City, earned the MNSA’s Outstanding Nursing Student Award, and Evart, resident, Charlla Lamond, received the honor of Outstanding Board Member.
Additionally, SNA Faculty Advisor, MNSA Faculty Advisor and Baker College Assistant Nursing Professor, Dr. Christy Rapoza, RN, of Kalkaska, was awarded the 2021 Distinguished Advisor Award.
The MNSA works to create environments where nursing students can achieve their full potential, providing leadership to its members and the public, as the voice of nursing students within the State of Michigan. The MSNA offers a place for nursing students to feel supported in their development towards becoming a professional registered nurse.
Birgy and Lamond, both nursing students in their junior year, will graduate from Baker College in May 2022. They were honored by the MNSA for their academic achievements, as well as their commitment to the field of nursing and their future careers.
“While I am grateful to be recognized with this award, I am even more pleased to see our Baker College School of Nursing students once again being honored for their hard work and achievements,‘ said Rapoza. “Dan and Charlla are outstanding students, and they will undoubtedly become outstanding nursing professionals. They have earned these important recognitions and I am so proud of them both.‘
