Baker College of Cadillac students honored at Michigan Nursing Students Association’s 69th Annual State Convention

CADILLAC — Several Baker College of Cadillac School of Nursing students were recently honored at the Michigan Nursing Student Association’s (MNSA) 69th annual state convention, “Nurses Helping Nurses,‘ in Livonia.
Baker Cadillac students earned three individual awards, while the school’s Student Nurses Association chapter earned an additional two honors, including Chapter of the Year. Additionally, Baker students were elected to three of eight executive board positions, and an original resolution proposal, presented by three students, was unanimously voted to be sent to the national level for consideration.
Sheena Erickson, of Cadillac, won the MNSA’s Outstanding Nursing Award; Daniel Felton, an Alden, resident, received the Outstanding Board Member Award, and Victoria Ford, of Mesick, was honored with the Future Florence Award. The Baker College of Cadillac Student Nurses Association earned the Chapter of the Year honor, as well as the Community Health Award for its partnership with Innovation High School and the Baker community nursing class to create a physical fitness event.
Additionally, a resolution entitled, “In Support of Increasing Visibility of Nurses in the Media,‘ created and presented by Felton, Ford and VJ Singh, of Grand Rapids, was unanimously approved by MNSA delegates to be sent forth to the National Student Nurses Association. Three of the students also were elected to MNSA board positions at the convention, including Felton as board communications director, Ford as second VP and Singh as board treasurer.
Also participating in the convention from Baker College were nursing students: Tonya Scheanwald, Hannah Hopkins, Nichole Brown, Charlla Lamond and Travis Clous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.