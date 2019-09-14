CADILLAC — BEAM of Hope, LLC has been selected for the 2019 Best of Cadillac Award in the Adult Foster Care Service category by the Cadillac Award Program.
Each year, the Cadillac Award Program identifies companies that have achieved marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Cadillac Award Program and data provided by third parties.
