Biz brief - JCPenney donates $5,000 to Cadillac Area YMCA

CADILLAC — The JCPenney Cadillac store presented a $5,000 donation to the Cadillac Area YMCA during a check presentation ceremony held at the store on Aug. 26.
Partnering with the Cadillac Area YMCA builds on the company’s commitment to ensuring every child, regardless of their background or circumstance, has the opportunity to be successful. Through the Company’s 501(c)(3) public charity the JCPenney Communities Foundation, JCPenney supports programs that help close the opportunity gap for underserved youth with essential clothing needs, access to youth programs and career readiness support.
JCPenney customers are also invited to join JCPenney in its commitment to addressing this important cause. When shopping in-store or online, JCPenney shoppers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to the JCPenney Communities Foundation.
