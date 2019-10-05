BNI celebrates 19th anniversary

On September 19, BNI (Business Network International) Cadillac celebrated its 19th anniversary. Pictured, from left to right, are: Bill Ulvund, BNI Area Director; Pam Gardner BNI Director; members: Darrick Earegood, State Farm; Buck Tate, Cadillac Printing; Sara Marr, Focus on Massage; Doug Sprik, City2Shore Real Estate: Beth Ruck, Conquering Clutter: Nikki Riedel, Capture the Dream Photography. Not pictured: Laura Hutchinson, Van Drie Home Furnishing; Danielle Slitti (Financial Planner) New York Life; and Jared Benak (Life Insurance) New York Life.
BNI helps their members grow their business through a structured, positive and professional referral program that enables them to develop meaningful, long-term relationships. Contact Beth Ruck for more information at 231-468-2970.
