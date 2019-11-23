BNI donates food to Veterans Pantry

Photo courtesy of Beth Ruck

 

Just in time for the Holidays, BNI (Business Network International) Cadillac donated food to Veterans Serving Veterans Pantry.  Pictured, from left to right: Laura Hutchinson (VanDrie Home Furnishings), Jason Kvasnak (Hi Lo Outlets), Danielle Slitti (Financial Planner, New York Life), Buck Tate (Cadillac Printing), Sara Marr ( Focus on Massage), Darrick Earegood (State Farm), Nikki Riedel (Capture the Dream Photography), Jared Benak (New York Life, Life Insurance). Not pictured: Beth Ruck (Conquering Clutter).

Cadillac News

