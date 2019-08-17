Missaukee Area Community Foundation, Womens Giving Circle also donates to Healing Private Wounds
CADILLAC — Healing Private Wounds has received a $500 grant from the Cadillac Area Women’s Giving Circle, a component fund of the Cadillac Area Community Foundations, and a $700 grant from the Missaukee Area Community Foundation, a geographic component fund of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation.
The funds from this grant will help to supply materials and costs for the school sexual abuse prevention program to educate children about sexual abuse and what to do if they are ever abused.
OASIS receives grant from Womens Giving Circle
CADILLAC — OASIS/Family Resource Center has received a $5,000 grant from the Cadillac Area Women’s Giving Circle, a Fund held by the Cadillac Area Community Foundation. This grant award will support the Women’s Empowerment Group which runs weekly, year-round.
Oasis/Family Resource Center provides a multitude of services to the children and families of Wexford and Missaukee counties. The Women’s Empowerment Group is a peer support group aimed at empowering women as they heal from the psychological, emotional, and physical impact of experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault.
The main objectives of this project are to decrease group attendance barriers in efforts to increase group participation. It reduces barriers by providing gas cards or bus tickets for attending group, providing childcare for the children, providing a snack or meal to the children and women so that they are able to fully focus in group and not feel pressure to get home and make a meal and purchase therapeutic items to enhance materials in group.
DTE Foundation awards grant to Harrietta Blueberry Festival
HARRIETTA — The DTE Foundation’s Community Giving Program awarded a $1,000 grant to support the 13th annual Harrietta Blueberry Festival.
The Community Giving Program is designed to help bring local communities together and highlight the importance of supporting community-centered events. As interactions gradually become more digital, it has become increasingly important to support local community events happening across Michigan.
Cadillac housing program receives grant from Foundation
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Housing Commission has received a $2,500 grant from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation. This grant award, from the CACF Board of Trustees, will support the Cornerstone Community Garden (CCG).
The CCG is located on the site of Cornerstone Apartments, a public housing community that is income based and managed by the Cadillac Housing Commission. The garden is for residents of the housing commission and neighbors near the site. For a small fee, community members can tend to their own plots, some donated garden beds are available for very low-income residents. The garden is currently in need of some repairs to the raised garden beds, as well as the greenhouse, that needs roof and siding repairs.
“Our mission at the housing commission is to enhance the quality of life for all low-income members of the community,‘ said Carrie Ferguson, Executive Director at the CHC. “Community members can grow vegetables, fruits and herbs that they can use to prepare fresh meals for their families who tend to lean toward unhealthy, processed food because it is easy to prepare. Growing their own food gives neighbors a sense of pride, teaches them to cook healthier meals, and gives families much needed nutrition to their daily diets.‘
Love Inc. receives grant from Womens Giving Circle
CADILLAC — Love in the Name of Christ is said it has received a $3,700 grant from the Cadillac Area Women’s Giving Circle, a field-of-interest fund of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation. This grant award will support the Women’s Fresh Start Fund.
This grant will help women and their children who are moving from a shelter to their own residence with immediate supplies. Many of the calls that are received are from women who for various reasons have ended up in a shelter or a transitional situation and they now have acquired a permanent residence. In many cases they have secured housing and move in without any of the resources needed to set up an adequate household. The items needed may include mattresses, bedding, basic furniture, household items and personal care products. There is also a growing trend for assistance with utilities.
Carol Dolan, Love in the Name of Christ Executive Director, said “this fund has the potential to make substantial, positive changes in the quality of life of women in our community with long-term results. It will be creative and innovative in addressing the immediate needs of these women and enhancing their financial welfare.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.