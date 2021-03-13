CADILLAC – The Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce and the Alliance for Economic Success are partnering to more effectively meet the business and community development and training needs of the greater Cadillac region.
A collaborative Memorandum of Understanding between the entities highlights how the two hope to accomplish more working together than separately.
“Both parties recognize the strength and successes of collaboration and cooperation,‘ the memorandum states. “The intent of this document is to formalize a cooperative agreement between the two parties in order to further the business and economic progress in our area.‘
The new model is similar to a more regionalized economic development approach being implemented throughout Michigan.
“We share the same mission and goals to build business resilience in our community,‘ said Kelly Smith, chair of the AES board of directors. “Our challenges – whether they be workforce or economic development, a shortage of affordable housing, or just navigating rapidly advancing technologies without adequate broadband – are far too complex to solve independently.‘
AES was first established in 2008 in Manistee County and began working in Wexford and Missaukee counties three years ago after Smith, who is also president of Baker College of Cadillac, and other area business and non-profit leaders pitched in resources to consolidate economic development under the AES umbrella.
In its first several years, AES initiated a Mitchell Street Corridor study, conducted a housing study that provided the foundation for the development of the Cadillac Lofts and helped secure various grants, including a Michigan Passport Fund grant for The Wexford County Civic Arena.
The CACC will support the partnership by leveraging its historic working relationship with area businesses, thriving leadership development program and membership services, marketing and publicity.
AES will leverage its established working relationships with surrounding government bodies, help secure grant resources, and develop economic development strategies that complement broader regional initiatives led by Networks Northwest, Fourth Economy, Strategic Policy Consultants and others.
The alliance between the CACC and AES comes at a time of building new leadership in both organizations. New Chamber President Caitlyn Berard will help develop the partnership with Mark Lagerwey, who is serving in a coordinating role with AES Executive Director Lisa Leedy.
“It is the CACC’s mission to Drive Business Forward, and our partnership with AES will provide additional connections and exposure to assist with the development and attraction of businesses, employment, and tourism to our area,‘ Berard said.
Berard added that The CACC recently completed its annual strategic planning process, which included evaluating new structures and services the CACC can provide as an advocacy partner to businesses in the Greater Cadillac area. The memorandum with AES will support those strategies.
Through this partnership, CACC and AES will have new initiatives, programs, and projects for membership, partnerships, and community initiatives. To support these further opportunities, please visit Cadillac.org for more information.
