Cadillac Culver's owner donates $2,000 to Disabled American Veterans

CADILLAC — The Cadillac chapter of the Disabled American Veterans received a sizeable contribution recently from an area restaurant.
DAV Chapter No. 39 representative Tony Rubio said Brad Johnson from Culver’s Restaurant in Cadillac invited them to be part of their Aug. 8 car show.
"Being invited to the car show is an opportunity for us to receive donations from the public in Haring Township," Rubio said. "Mr. Johnson allowed us to put tables up and donation buckets throughout the venue. The CrankBenders of Cadillac had a Car Show at the location. They made room for us and shared the spotlight."
At their Sept. 5 meeting, Johnson and General Manager Chantal Fitzgerald presented Greg Burk (DAV commander) and Al Retelewski (treasurer) a check comprised of donated funds.
"A big thanks to Culvers, CrankBenders, Brad Johnson and staff and the local community for their support and kindness for our local veterans," Rubio said.
