CADILLAC — Munson Health Care Cadillac Hospital recently was named one of the top 20 rural hospitals in the nation by the National Rural Health Association.
The hospital is the only hospital named on the list located in Michigan.
Cadillac Hospital Community President Peter Marinoff called the recognition a great honor.
“We have very committed staff and physicians who care about our patients and the community we serve,‘ Marinoff said. “Their efforts on the front-line as well as those of staff who work in departments that support patient care are the reason we receive these types of recognitions. We hope it reinforces for the community our intention to remain a strong healthcare provider.‘
The National Rural Health Association announced the recognition based on an evaluation by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. Factors determining the top 20 rural and community hospitals included inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency.
For more information on services offered at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital go to munsonhealthcare.org.
