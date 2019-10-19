CADILLAC — The Cadillac Tractor Supply Company store has provided Missaukee Humane Society with a $200 adoption grant to support the rescue’s animal adoption program. With these funds, the organization will be better able to purchase needed supplies and support program initiatives.
“Through this Adoption Grant, we will provide Missaukee Humane Society with resources to help maintain and grow their programs,‘ said Ian Satchell, manager of the Cadillac Tractor Supply store. “We’re passionate about animals at Tractor Supply, and we’re hopeful this partnership will encourage more local adoptions from Missaukee Humane Society and put deserving pets in loving homes.‘
Other community rescue groups interested in hosting in-store adoption events at the Cadillac Tractor Supply should contact the store by calling 231-775-9478 for more information. Cadillac Tractor Supply is located at 9040 E. 34 Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.