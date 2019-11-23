CADILLAC — 4front Credit Union officially opened its doors in Cadillac this past Thursday.
Michigan-based 4front maintains its headquarters in Traverse City and has a number of branches in northern Michigan. The Cadillac branch is the 15th for the company. 4front president Andy Kempf calls it the “branch of the future‘ as the location utilizes new banking technology. The Cadillac branch is equipped with four Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) that allow customers to bank with remote Digital Service Representatives (DSRs). Kempf states that this technology will allow the on-site bank tellers to better address customers’ banking needs.
