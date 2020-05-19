CADILLAC — The Cadillac woman's club has announced the winners of the 2020 Dolly Sprague Allied Health Field Scholarships. The two recipients are Amber Lauren McAllister, of Cadillac High School and Jameson M. Haan of Northern Michigan Christian High School.
Amber is the daughter of Julie McAllister. She will be attending Mid Michigan Community College, pursuing a career in nursing.
Jameson is the son of Mark and Jill Haan. He will be attending Grand Valley State University pursuing a career in nursing.
The Dolly Sprague Scholarships, in the amount of $1,00 each, are awarded annually through the Cadillac woman's Club from various fundraising events throughout the year. The club has been awarding scholarships for over sixty years.
