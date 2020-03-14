REED CITY — Members of Cargill Industries Care Team of Reed City are seen being award a certificate of appreciation for their donation to the Silent Observer program of Wexford, Osceola and Missaukee counties.
Silent Observer is a not for profit (501) (C) (3) organization that works in conjunction with local law enforcement to promote a great awareness in the community that we are not immune to crime, and that there is a willingness by the community to fight back against this crime. Silent Observer also works to improve relationships between the police, media and the community.
If you would like to donate to Silent Observer you may do so by sending your donation to; Silent Observer, PO Box 142, Cadillac, MI 49601. All donations no matter how big or small are greatly appreciated.
